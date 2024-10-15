Government committed to facilitating halal certification for entrepreneurs

SEREMBAN: The government is always committed to facilitating micro and medium-sized entrepreneurs in obtaining halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the halal certification adds value to the entrepreneurs’ businesses and helps them enhance the quality of their products, while also strengthening the nation’s halal industry.

“We must understand the reality of these entrepreneurs. The government will help as much as possible (to obtain the halal certification). InsyaAllah, a plan is already in place and we want it expedited. We cannot announce it yet, but rest assured, there is an action plan in place.

“We believe that it is essential to continuously raise awareness and understanding of the real benefits and added value of obtaining halal certification. It is not just about cleanliness but also the overall aspects including health,“ he told reporters after officiating the Halal and Zakat Synergy Seminar, ‘Produkku Halal, Hasilku Berkat’ here, today.

He further said that the concept of halal not only refers to the preparation and management of ingredients and services, but also includes financing, which must be in accordance with the Syariah principles.

“Our halal certification is already world-renowned and recognised, but we need to take a look at the second layer, which is financing. For example, to expand a business, in terms of banking, financing should come from the Islamic financial sector to ensure that the entire process is halal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli expressed hope that the seminar organised by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS), attended by over 400 entrepreneurs today, would provide additional exposure to the halal industry, at the same time allowing them to fulfill their zakat obligations and produce products that are certified as halal.

Additionally, he said the Halal Cottage initiative, established in Negeri Sembilan, is a strategic step in assisting small traders who run home-based businesses.

“The initiative not only gives them the opportunity to obtain halal certification, but also ensures that their businesses are conducted in a clean, safe, and Syariah-compliant manner,” he added.