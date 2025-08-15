Government enforces Penal Code amendments to combat bullying in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The government is coordinating the enforcement of Sections 507B to 507G of the Penal Code to reinforce that bullying is a criminal offence.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated this was a key discussion during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The move follows recent bullying cases, including the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Fahmi quoted the Prime Minister as saying, “The government will not tolerate bullying in any form or allow such cases to continue without accountability.”

Ministries overseeing education and student dormitories are aligning efforts to implement the amended provisions, effective since July.

Fahmi emphasised, “We want every ministry to fully understand that under these amendments, bullying is clearly defined and legally recognised as a criminal act.”

He spoke after attending the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX), which gathered over 30,000 civil servants in person and online.

The Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code amendments, passed in December 2024, target all bullying forms, including cyberbullying.

Fahmi also noted the Prime Minister’s concerns over disrespectful behaviour by certain individuals and public figures.

Anwar reportedly warned that authorities would take action against such conduct.

During MAPPA XX, the Prime Minister highlighted civil servants’ role in maintaining peace and national progress.

Fahmi said, “The Prime Minister delivered several important messages, including how much of the progress we’re enjoying today is the result of bold changes and reforms.”

He welcomed Anwar’s announcements on public service improvements, calling them a relief.

Fahmi added, “More major announcements for civil servants are expected, Insya-Allah, during the tabling of Budget 2026 on Oct 10.” - Bernama