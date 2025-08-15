MMEA begins construction of largest ship in Türkiye for maritime security

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) largest vessel, the Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS), has officially begun with a keel-laying ceremony in Türkiye.

The event took place at DESAN Kaptanoglu Shipyard and was led by MMEA’s Director of Engineering, First Admiral Mohd Rizal Hishamuddin.

The keel laying marks the assembly of the ship’s midsection using blocks 107, 108, 207, and 208.

Mohd Rizal stated that the tradition symbolises the start of building a strategic national asset.

The 99-metre-long MPMS is designed for 28-day deep-sea missions without resupply, enhancing surveillance in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

It will also monitor areas unreachable by smaller vessels, ensuring broader maritime security coverage.

The ship will be equipped with advanced defence systems, including a 30mm cannon and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

Additional features include X- and S-band radars, a helicopter landing pad, and four fast interceptor craft.

With a top speed of 20 knots, the MPMS can house 70 crew members and 20 passengers.

Onboard medical and detention facilities will support extended missions and law enforcement operations.

DESAN Kaptanoglu Shipyard’s chairman, Cenk Ismail Kaptanoglu, praised the project’s rapid progress since the contract signing in May.

He emphasised that the steel blocks laid signify Türkiye and Malaysia’s commitment to maritime security cooperation.

The shipyard aims to deliver the MPMS ahead of the March 2027 deadline.

Once operational, the vessel will strengthen MMEA’s efforts against smuggling, illegal fishing, and cross-border crimes.

Turkish defence firms Aselsan and Havelsan are collaborating on advanced weaponry and communication systems for the ship. - Bernama