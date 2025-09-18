Government guarantees Malay interests in Kampung Baru redevelopment

PUTRAJAYA: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of the Malay community in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, ensuring they will not be sidelined in any future redevelopment plans for the historic enclave.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, stressed that any development initiative will be carried out with care, in accordance with legal provisions, and with full respect for the cultural and historical significance of the area.

She also warned against attempts to politicise the issue or disrupt community harmony.

Dr Zaliha said the government’s position aligns with the decree of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, to ensure that Kampung Baru remains a symbol of continued dignity.

She added that any decision or development initiative must take into account the interests of the Malays in Kuala Lumpur.

The government upholds and respects the Sultan’s views on the historical value, future direction, and redevelopment approach for Kampung Baru.

Sultan Sharafuddin earlier decreed that the redevelopment of Kampung Baru must be handled carefully and wisely, with utmost respect and priority placed on the interests of the Malays.

The Sultan noted that Kampung Baru was established in 1899 and officially recognised as a Malay settlement for agricultural purposes.

This designation was granted by his late ancestor, the 5th Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sir Alaeddin Sulaiman Shah Ibni Raja Muda Musa.

The Selangor Government Gazette dated January 12, 1900, classified Kampung Baru as a Malay Agricultural Settlement. – Bernama