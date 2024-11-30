Government policy towards inclusivity will not sacrifice interest of Malays - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Concerns among Malays that the government’s policies are becoming more inclusive and tolerant of others, potentially sacrificing their interests, are clearly misplaced, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, under the current government, the Prime Minister said that the position of Malay rulers, Malay and privileges of Islam, and Bahasa Melayu’s status as the official language of the country under the Federal Constitution will never be jeopardised.

“The government and I through our formidable coalition partners have made it very clear that constitutional guarantees are in place, that the position of the Malay rulers, Malay and Bumiputera privileges and Islam is the religion of the Federation and Bahasa Melayu language will never be compromised.

“In fact under this government, for the first time, when we took back Bandar Malaysia (project) from a foreign entity, we made it clear that there is a minimum portion of 50 acres preserved as a Malay reserve, the first time since independence.

“This instills confidence in me because not only Malays, but also non-Malays, including my Cabinet, understand that this position and government policy make it very clear that we are here to be fair, to consider every single Malaysian as one great member of one great family,“ he said in his speech at the Malay College Old Boys Association (MCOBA) annual dinner here tonight.

According to the Prime Minister, while the government supports affirmative action, it does not believe in discrimination.

He admits that previous implementations of affirmative action policies, such as the Bumiputera policy, were marred by nepotism, noting that the policy was abused to enrich families and party leaders at the expense of the Malay community as a whole.

Despite this, Anwar stated that he supports a modernised version of affirmative action that is more transparent and inclusive, ensuring that benefits are distributed more equitably to all Malays, including the urban poor and rural communities.

“That is why I believe we need to give this necessary message and exposure to the Malays, that even if we can preserve some elements of economic policy, we cannot expect to succeed if we abandon the principle of inclusivity and transparency, and ensure that these policies benefit the vast majority of Malays, including the urban poor and those from rural areas,“ he added.

Regarding MCOBA, Anwar acknowledges the Malay College’s historical role as a provider of elite education, with ties to the colonial establishment and British values while maintaining its Malay identity.

The college’s tradition, he said, has not strayed from its roots, with its alumni making significant contributions to the nation’s development while remaining true to Islam, Malay heritage, and national values.

This combination of tradition and modernity, he argues, is critical as Malaysia faces 21st-century challenges such as digital transformation and energy transition.