Government’s reform agenda starting to show results, exceed expectations - Fadillah

PETALING JAYA: The government’s reform agenda has started to be implemented and producing results that exceed expectations, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation also said that this is due to the efforts of every level of the administration, including local authorities (PBT), who have a major role in driving the country’s economic growth.

Fadillah said that even with the government’s determination and commitment to empower and support the implementation of good governance in the public service, this reform effort has brought positive effects through several positive economic indicators.

“When we talk about the strength of the economy and the ringgit, it’s clear that Malaysia is on the right track. The ringgit is gaining strength with the increase and overflow of foreign investments.

“All these factors are contributed directly through the clear direction and policy implementation, supported by political stability at all levels,” he said when officiating the launch of the PBT Convention 2024 here today.

Fadillah said besides that, the localisation of foreign direct investments to Malaysia is also driven by the principle of ease of doing business.

“Efforts implemented by the PBT to expedite the approval period for development plans and planning permission are indirectly believed to be able to improve the investment environment, in addition to increasing the country’s competitiveness.

“This achievement must not just be maintained but also needs to be improved and enhanced. As such, the momentum of the government’s commitment to reform and change can be mobilised in line with the stipulated direction so that Malaysia can achieve the level of a developed country,” he said.

On the PBT 2024 Convention, Fadillah is confident that the two-day event, which began today, could produce new ideas and perspectives to move forward in the aspect of urban planning.

“The PBT not only implements policies but is also an agent of change for the country that is capable of driving development at the grassroots level. As such, let’s continue to strengthen the MADANI synergy towards building a more peaceful, harmonious and prosperous Malaysia,” he said.

The convention, which brings together local authorities nationwide, aims to, among others, increase cooperation and strategic sharing among PBTs in various aspects of urban planning for the benefit of the people.