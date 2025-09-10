Penang customs foils RM5.29 million copper scrap smuggling attempt

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Penang successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt involving 125 tonnes of copper scrap valued at more than RM5 million.

Customs officers discovered the prohibited goods during an inspection of five containers arriving from Thailand at the North Butterworth Container Terminal on July 22.

State customs director Datuk Rohizad Ali confirmed the goods were falsely declared as used electronic components in customs documentation.

The inspection revealed 125 tonnes of copper scrap, which is discarded copper material from manufacturing processes intended for recycling, with an estimated value of RM5.29 million.

Authorities detained three individuals aged between 40 and 60, including a female company owner and an agent, to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The imported scrap metal falls under prohibited import items requiring a permit from SIRIM Bhd according to Item 5, Fourth Schedule Part I of the Customs Order 2023.

In a separate operation, customs officials seized 438,824 cigarettes and 1,377.6 litres of various liquor brands during a raid on a house in Padang Serai, Kedah.

The raid resulted from intelligence gathered about premises suspected of functioning as a storage facility for prohibited imports.

The seized contraband, valued at RM168,395, carried an estimated duty value of RM366,444 according to customs calculations.

Both cases are currently under investigation under Sections 135(1)(d) and 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967. – Bernama