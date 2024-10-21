Government to explore potential rice bowl areas in Sabah, Sarawak - Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) is exploring potential areas in Sabah and Sarawak to be developed as national ‘jelapang padi’ (rice bowl area), aiming to boost the country’s rice production.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that this initiative is crucial due to the increasing demand for the country’s staple food, as the current reliance on rice production from rice bowl areas in the Peninsula is insufficient.

“The country’s staple food remains rice, which is why any supply shortages generate significant concern. This is a serious matter because, in Malaysia, rice is essential not only for locals but also for the two to three million foreign workers who depend on it,” he explained.

“Therefore, we are focusing our efforts on ensuring sufficient rice production. Alternative foods like corn do not fulfil the needs of our population. We must explore options in Sarawak and Sabah and align our strategies with the upcoming Malaysia Plan, as rice continues to be the staple food for the people. Even after they consume bread or a plate of fried noodles, they still want rice,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Fathul Huzir Ayob (PN-Gerik), who inquired about the ministry’s plans to promote substitute crops for rice, such as yams, which could serve as the country’s primary source of carbohydrates and reduce dependence on rice.

Explaining further, Mohamad said that Sarawak has offered to develop a national rice bowl area with the government allocating RM500 million for that purpose.

Sarawak had previously expressed its readiness to allocate RM500 million and expected an additional RM500 million from the federal government to develop paddy fields covering an estimated 5,000 hectares.

In response to Fathul Huzir’s original question about the guarantee of the national food supply, Mohamad assured that there is currently sufficient rice supply in the market to meet the population’s needs.

As of this month (October), he said that the total rice stock, including reserves, stands at 1.1 million metric tonnes, which is projected to last for five to six months.

“For our rice supply, we have identified source countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, and Myanmar.

“In case of an emergency, insya-Allah, we will have enough food, as our relationships with these supplier countries remain strong, and they consistently meet our needs when required,” he added.