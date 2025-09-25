Government to review initial issues in BUDI95 petrol subsidy implementation

BANGI: The government will review initial issues raised by the public over the implementation of the BUDI MADANI RON95 petrol subsidy initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated he had stressed the matter while chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting yesterday.

He said the initial issues identified would be reviewed so that necessary reforms could be carried out by relevant agencies.

“We will review and detail the initial issues that may arise, and we will improve the system.”

Ahmad Zahid specified that this includes holders of older MyKad, with the replacement process handled by the National Registration Department.

He confirmed the replacement would be provided free of charge at this initial stage.

Ahmad Zahid also urged all citizens to renew their driving licences to benefit from BUDI95.

“Licences that have not been renewed for more than three years will not be eligible. So, this is the time to renew them,” he said.

He assured that all eligible citizens would benefit from the subsidy programme.

“I hope those facing problems will remain patient,” he said.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a reduction in the price of RON95 petrol to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 per litre, effective Sept 30, under the targeted subsidy programme, BUDI95.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said UniKL and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) could collaborate to introduce diploma or degree programmes in disaster management.

“I emphasised that cooperation with NADMA on disaster management should be undertaken at diploma and degree levels.

“Such collaboration will position Malaysia among the countries offering specialised courses in disaster management,” he said. – Bernama