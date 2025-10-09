Government to review Konvensyen 152 resolutions for Bahasa Melayu empowerment

SHAH ALAM: All resolutions from the National Level Konvensyen 152 will be reviewed by the National Education Council for implementation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the government’s commitment to these measures.

He stated the empowerment of Bahasa Melayu is highly relevant to contemporary needs.

“It will definitely be brought to the National Education Council for review,“ he said after officiating the convention’s closing ceremony at Universiti Teknologi MARA.

The government views all resolutions as necessary for implementation.

Six key resolutions were presented by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

These include establishing a National Language Board under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Another resolution seeks appointment of Bahasa Melayu attaches at embassies under Foreign Ministry supervision.

The convention also resolved for 80% usage of accurate Bahasa Melayu content.

Other decisions involve compulsory Bahasa Melayu courses at all public universities.

This includes a mandatory pass requirement for graduation at higher learning institutions.

Official recognition for Malay language experts as Linguist Professional was also proposed.

Elevating Jawi script usage across all federal government agencies forms another resolution.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that empowering Bahasa Melayu requires nationwide collaboration.

He stated this task cannot rest solely with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.

“Bahasa Melayu, as a symbol of national dignity and sovereignty, has huge potential as the language of the halal economy, Islamic education and Islamic world diplomacy,“ he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted implementation challenges rather than policy deficiencies.

DBP’s 2023 Language Audit showed only 60% government agency compliance with national language usage.

He noted Bahasa Melayu faces threats from domestic attitudes rather than foreign nations.

“Our problem today is not because there is no policy, but the lack of appreciation,“ he said.

The language needs restoration as the language of knowledge and innovation in higher education.

Every government agency must establish Bahasa Melayu as the country’s authoritative language.

Under the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035, the language will be elevated regionally.

It will strengthen as the global halal economic lingua franca in ASEAN and Islamic world trade.

In the digital era, Bahasa Melayu must thrive on screens, applications and global platforms.

“We must produce more software, scientific terms and digital content in the national language,“ he added.

The language should become a natural space for daily life in cyberspace. – Bernama