Government urged to expedite public service reforms under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Senators have urged the government to accelerate public service reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan to create a more efficient, transparent, and competitive delivery system supporting national economic transformation.

Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan emphasised that public service reforms must be prioritised within the 13MP implementation strategy to enhance delivery system efficiency and administrative transparency.

He stated that these reforms should include updating education and administrative laws to align with current economic needs and technological advancements.

“An efficient, transparent and responsive public service is crucial to ensure the smooth implementation of government policies and attract more domestic direct investment (DDI) and foreign direct investment (FDI),” he said during the Dewan Negara debate on the 13MP.

Low added that the public service system’s adaptability to the dynamic global economic environment will determine Malaysia’s long-term competitiveness.

Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan highlighted the government’s focus on improving governance through transparent, agile, and efficient services as a pledge to strengthen integrity and accountability.

“Addressing corruption is essential to safeguarding the country’s prosperity and building a just, fair and virtuous society,” he emphasised.

He recommended reviewing and enhancing all Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission initiatives while adopting strategies from countries with consistently low corruption rates like Denmark and Singapore.

Senator Isaiah Jacob advocated for welfare-based economic empowerment and inclusive education for Persons with Disabilities through the 13MP.

He proposed allocating part of the RM67 billion education sector funds to improve infrastructure and education opportunities for PwDs, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes.

“I propose that an inclusive curriculum and trainers be introduced for PwD-friendly TVET, and that special scholarships be provided not only for university admission but also for skills training,” he stated.

Isaiah also called for modern classroom facilities, accessible toilets, and qualified teaching staff to ensure equal education rights for PwD students alongside their mainstream peers. – Bernama