PUTRAJAYA: The government is planning various initiatives and specific agendas to further develop the Federal Territories this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Marking the 51st anniversary of the Federal Territories’ establishment, she highlighted that all agencies under its purview have been directed to set clear goals and priorities aimed at unlocking the full potential of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

“We have assigned each agency under the Federal Territories their respective targets to focus on and prioritise for 2025,” she told reporters after the attending the car-free day (CFD) programme here today.

In conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territory Day celebrations, Dr Zaliha invited all Malaysians to participate in various programmes scheduled throughout February.

“This time, the Federal Territories are celebrating their 51st anniversary. The theme we are using is ‘Wilayah Persekutuan Kita’.

“The theme signifies the need for all residents, across all age groups and categories, to work together in building territories that are sustainable and liveable,” she said.

Previously, Dr Zaliha said that approximately 72,000 Federal Territory flags will be distributed in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day on Feb 1.