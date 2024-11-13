Govt allocates RM7.063b capital injection to finance companies under MOF Inc

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is allocating RM7.063 billion as a capital injection to finance the financial commitments of the companies of the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc), said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said a large part of the capital injection was a financial commitment for the purpose of principal payment and debt coupon of companies that finance infrastructure and national development projects.

Among the infrastructure projects are DanaInfra with a principal payment of RM3.4 billion to finance the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit and Pan Borneo Expressway (Sarawak) projects and a principal infrastructure payment of RM2.3 billion for sukuk to finance the LRT3 and capex.

Also, Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd’s principal sum of RM1 billion which financed the Second Penang Bridge project and Ocean Sunshine has taken over the project to complete 5 Littoral Combat Ships, which is now on schedule with 70 per cent progress.

He said this when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee level for MoF in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamzah said that following the restructuring of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the government agreed to take over the Sepang International Circuit with payments made in installments over a period of eight years from 2023 to 2030.

He said the payment for the entire period amounts to RM46 million per year.