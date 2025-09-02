NIBONG TEBAL: The government remains committed to addressing school overcrowding by building new schools to meet growing demand, particularly in urban areas, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said under Budget 2025, the MADANI government has approved the construction of 44 schools, the highest number in the past four years.

“In recent years, the number of schools approved in the national budget was 44 in 2025, 26 in 2024, and nine each in 2023 and 2022.

“This reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to increase school construction, particularly in urban areas, while the Education Ministry (MOE) also implements various other initiatives,” she told reporters after attending the Penang PKR Chinese New Year Open House here today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Penang PKR chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar were also present.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, was responding to concerns raised by parents on social media regarding overcrowded classrooms, with some Year One classes in urban schools having up to 50 pupils.

She assured that MOE is taking the matter seriously and would implement appropriate measures, including relocating students to other schools if necessary.

“This is part of our commitment to ensure students can learn in a conducive environment,” she said.

In a separate matter, Fadhlina said children rescued from charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd would be enrolled in national schools when the new school session begins on Feb 17.

She said these children previously attended special classes fully managed by MOE at designated shelters.

“We are still gathering data on them as the special classes were temporarily halted to facilitate court proceedings. Once all the processes are completed, I believe they should have no issues resuming their education,” she added.