Govt committed to enhancing preschool curriculum quality

KUALA LUMPUR: The government remains committed to ensuring the preschool curriculum is of high quality, relevant and on par with those of other countries, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the Preschool Curriculum 2026 (KP 2026) was developed with input from various stakeholders such as child experts, lecturers, teachers, kindergarten operators and parents.

“To assess its feasibility, the curriculum was piloted in both public and private preschools, involving 34 preschools under the Education Ministry (MOE), five KEMAS kindergartens, three Tabika Perpaduan and eight private kindergartens.

“The refinement of KP 2026 was based on findings from the pilot programme, taking into account feedback from implementers on the ground,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa on the training plans and exposure to the new curriculum framework for preschool teachers under MOE, KEMAS, the Department of Orang Asli Development, and the Department of National Unity and Integration to ensure students attain the expected competencies.

Wong said training sessions for preschool teachers in government and private institutions would be conducted online and in person from June to November 2025.

He added that the KP 2026 document and training materials would be made available on the official portal of the Curriculum Development Division (BPK) for reference by all relevant parties.