DOCTORS leaving public healthcare in Malaysia remains a topic of concern, especially after it was reported last year that over 6,000 doctors have resigned in the past five years.

Recently, a Facebook post by nephrologist Dr. Rafidah Abdullah about her cousin leaving the Malaysian healthcare industry to work in New Zealand gained traction, sparking a discussion on the search for better opportunities for healthcare workers.

Rafidah mentioned that her cousin was offered a job in New Zealand as a registrar after holding a position similar to a paramedic in the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Department.

Her cousin “did not hesitate” to seize the opportunity to work abroad after apparently being overworked and underappreciated, working 45-hour shifts with additional hours.

“Not given a chance to provide input, no involvement – they only know what they are told to implement on the field,“ she wrote.

“She is not losing out here. The ones who are losing out are the Malaysian people,” she said in her post.

“She did not hesitate to leave the MOH. People are leaving. If this isn’t a sign that the ship has sunk, I don’t know what else to say,” she added.

While several netizens lamented the loss of another healthcare staff member from the country’s healthcare sector, others agreed with Rafidah’s post, saying they were not surprised that her cousin chose the option better suited to her needs.