REDtone, ST Engineering in next-gen connectivity tie-up

PETALING JAYA: REDtone Digital Bhd has entered into a strategic collaboration with Singapore’s ST Engineering at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain to roll out next-generation connectivity solutions, targeting key sectors such as agtech, telecommunications, healthcare, logistics, and urban infrastructure in Malaysia.

REDtone CEO Lau Bik Soon said, “Malaysia’s digital transformation is flying off. The industry prediction of a 12% annual growth in the IoT market illustrates a growing reliance on digital tools for operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the GSMA forecast of 45% 5G penetration by 2030 points to rapid expansion in advanced connectivity, essential for next-generation digital services mainly from AI and IoT applications. Collectively, these trends offer a robust, data‐driven rationale for a successful collaboration.”

A key part of the partnership is the MEC Platform, which enables digital tools such as augmented and virtual reality, live video analytics, AI, and IoT applications. These tools are utilised in telecommunications, healthcare, and agriculture by processing data locally. This delivers faster response times, less network traffic, and lower data use – ensuring reliable operation of critical applications.

Additionally, the platform’s flexible solutions are expected to create new revenue opportunities as REDtone manages the entire digital transformation process for its enterprise clients mainly from telecommunications, logistics, agtech, manufacturing and other sectors.

ST Engineering general manager of advanced connectivity, Sebastian Tan said, “In today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world, advanced connectivity is more critical than ever, enabling businesses, governments and individuals to thrive in a digital-first environment. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to advancing connectivity through localised data processing, delivering scalable solutions that support essential digital applications and drive sustainable growth.”