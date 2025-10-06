KUALA LUMPUR: The percentage of women-owned companies in Malaysia are still low compared to other ASEAN countries, at about 20 per cent or 210,000 companies out of all enterprises in the country.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government through the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) would strive to increase the percentage through various new programmes and policies.

“In helping women access overseas markets more effectively, the government is committed to providing trade facilities such as MADANI Digital Trade, Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) and also trade missions to various countries,” he said during the opening ceremony of the Women in Export (WiEX) Forum 2025 today.

Tengku Zafrul said the initiative implemented was open to women entrepreneurs who wanted to explore international markets, including emerging markets such as West Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe, which have high demand for Malaysian products.

“MATRADE also constantly monitors the participation of female entrepreneurs in international exhibitions and overseas trade missions so that women can become competitive exporters on the international stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the participation of Asian women in the economy, comprising only 30 to 35 per cent, shows that there are still untapped economic opportunities.

“Therefore, to assist women-owned companies in the export market, MATRADE has allocated 40 per cent of the RM14.89 million in export grants to 6,711 women-owned companies,” he said at the event.

Regarding the organisation of WiEX, he said the forum was important as a meeting place to empower women in the export ecosystem and, by 2026, the forum would be known as the Women International Exporters Expo.

“The WiEX Forum has become the perfect platform to celebrate and recognise women entrepreneurs who want to make a name for themselves in the international arena.

All the knowledge, inspiration and strategies shared today are valuable gifts that can guide their respective journeys,” he said.

Therefore, Reezal Merican said MATRADE has launched an e-directory that serves as a bridge connecting products and services provided by women-owned companies.

“This platform will showcase to the world the great products and services produced by Malaysian women. It will facilitate business collaboration, build international networks and, most importantly, provide direct access to global markets.

“This initiative is in line with the National Women’s Policy 2025-2030 and sustainable development goals, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering women in the trade sector,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, chairman of the Umno Malaysia Women’s and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil and MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.