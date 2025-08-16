Govt considers stronger laws to tackle bullying cases in Malaysia

KUCHING: The government is prepared to review existing laws to better address bullying cases, according to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She clarified that while amending laws falls outside her ministry’s jurisdiction, she is ready to engage with relevant authorities.

“There may not be a need to enact a new law, but recent bullying cases could inspire improvements to current legislation,” she told reporters after attending the Gempak Inspirasi @ Sepagi Bersama PPWS 2025 Programme.

Nancy confirmed the issue will be raised in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Her remarks follow calls from the Anti-Bullying Act Movement (GAB) for a dedicated law to comprehensively tackle bullying.

GAB Secretariat chairman Wan Azliana Wan Adnan previously stated that drafting for the proposed act began in 2022 but has seen little progress.

Nancy noted that existing laws, including the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025, already cover bullying.

Both Acts, passed in Parliament last December, aim to strengthen measures against bullying, including cyberbullying. - Bernama