Govt drafting strategy to develop local corn grain industry- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will formulate an effective strategy to develop the local corn grain industry to reduce dependence on imported commodities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the move to develop the main ingredient ecosystem in the country’s livestock sector was described as an important approach that could stimulate the development of the country’s agro-food sector, increase rural economic opportunities and strengthen the resilience of the country’s food system.

“The Cabinet Committee Meeting on National Food Security Policy No. 1/2025 which I chaired today agreed for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to formulate a strategy for the development of the local corn industry,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

In addition, the Prime Minister said the meeting also agreed to integrate the Malaysian Food Composition Database (MyFCD) as a strategic component in the National Food Security Policy.

“This initiative is seen as a critical step in strengthening the people’s awareness of healthy eating practices towards building a healthy and productive society,“ he said.

Anwar said the meeting, among other things, examined various programmes and strategies to increase the country’s meat self-sufficiency rate (SSR), as an effort to strengthen the livestock sector to remain sustainable and competitive, thereby ensuring the country’s food security for future generations.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Communications Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar