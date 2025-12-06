MELAKA: The government will explore ways to shift the mindset of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students towards becoming technopreneurs in the future, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that TVET offers promising opportunities in the entrepreneurship sector, and government support is essential to realise this potential.

“We are grateful for the growing trust of parents (in TVET) today. Therefore, we must find new ways to nurture and transform the mindset of TVET students into future technopreneurs,” he said.

According to him, to date, TVET institutions under Majlis Amanah Mara (MARA) have produced 50 TVET millionaires, with the most notable success being entrepreneurs behind the car and motorcycle battery brand, Bateriku.com.

Ahmad Zahid said this when speaking at the opening of the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day Celebration 2025 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ahmad Zahid said that as Malaysia moves towards becoming a developed nation, the involvement of all parties in driving the country’s progress must be coordinated, especially to help groups that are often seen as marginalised within the country’s education system.

“The National TVET Council has taken the responsibility to recruit huffaz students to join TVET so that their future can be better secured,” he said.

He cited examples of this success, among them, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) which has enrolled huffaz students to study at its Faculty of Aerospace and the Faculty of Maritime Affairs, as well as Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), which currently has 550 huffaz who have memorised all 30 juzuk of the Quran, pursuing engineering programmes.

“Alhamdulillah, the response has been quite good (from the huffaz) and we welcome the mudir and tahfiz teachers to build the country by putting the future without compromise.. These students continue to memorise the Quran, while at the same time preparing to become engineers,” he said.