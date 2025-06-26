Govt guarantees matriculation for 10A SPM students, Nga welcomes move

JOHOR BAHRU: DAP National Deputy Chairman Nga Kor Ming has praised the government’s decision to guarantee matriculation programme placements for all students who achieved 10As and above in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Nga, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said the decision reflects Madani government’s commitment towards meritocracy, equal opportunity, appreciating local talents and effort to empower young Malaysians in pursuing quality education.

“This inclusive policy, which applies regardless of race or background, recognises the outstanding efforts of our top-performing students.

“The government is sending a clear message that academic excellence will be rewarded fairly and consistently and every Malaysian is being appreciated,” said Nga.

The Minister further added, that the decision is in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year and strengthens public confidence in our national education system.

Nga expressed that the new policy ensures that no outstanding student is left behind and respects the government’s assurance that the existing Bumiputera quota system for matriculation will remain intact, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach.

“DAP remains committed to promoting policies that celebrate academic achievement while also advancing social equity.

“We believe that education is the greatest empowerment and tool towards building a fairer, more progressive and educated nation,” he said.

The Education Ministry (MOE), in a statement yesterday, said the matter was agreed upon at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and this was following the announcement which was made last year by the prime minister.

“This decision is made to ensure all top-performing students in the 2024 SPM examination have the opportunity to further their studies,” MOE said in the statement.

The ministry also verified that the existing Bumiputera quota system for the matriculation programme will remain unchanged and will not be affected by the decision on Wednesday.

MOE announced that students who scored 10As or more in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and have submitted for places in the matriculation programme will be offered admission, regardless of race or background.

The ministry said this also includes students who obtained A- grades.

Under the current policy, only students who score a minimum of 10 A+ or A grades are eligible for automatic admission to the matriculation programme, excluding those who achieve 10As with even one A-.

A total of 14,179 students who sat for the SPM examination last year obtained straight As – the highest number in 11 years.

This is following the government’s decision to make Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects mandatory for passing.

The 14,179 straight-A students represent an increase from the 11,713 recorded in the 2023 SPM results.