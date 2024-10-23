M’sia prepared to evacuate MALBATT from Lebanon if UN mandates - Mohamad

REMBAU: The government is prepared with an evacuation plan should the United Nations (UN) decide to withdraw peacekeeping forces, including the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-11, from Lebanon following heightened tensions in the country.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said discussions had been held with the UN on the matter, and any decision to withdraw or remain would require a mandate from the UN, as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operated under its banner.

“We have urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reassess UNIFIL’s presence in Lebanon. Malaysia cannot unilaterally withdraw its personnel... the UN will coordinate a collective withdrawal.

“The Foreign Ministry has had discussions and is only waiting for the signal. Once we receive the message from the ground commander in Lebanon that they must be evacuated, we will swiftly proceed with the evacuation of UN peacekeepers, including Malaysian personnel,” he said.

The Rembau MP was speaking to reporters after distributing contributions to over 200 recipients in the constituency, including associations, places of worship, schools, and students, with a total value of RM129,000.

Mohamad said that the safety of over 800 MALBATT 850-11 personnel was continuously monitored, and Malaysia’s permanent representative to the UN was constantly engaged in discussions, with any decision regarding the situation in Lebanon to be communicated to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

“There is no decision yet, but the modus operandi, evacuation plan, everything is ready, including where to relocate them. We are just waiting for the trigger. Once it’s triggered, the evacuation plan will be executed.

“This is a UN mandate, not something any nation can decide unilaterally. If we were to proceed alone, it would be costly, and during evacuation, there would be no guarantee of protection without UN support,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamad highlighted that issues such as climate change and poverty gaps between small nations will be discussed at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa.

“I will also raise Malaysia’s voice, emphasising that the Commonwealth nations must be heard, as if not, people may think the Commonwealth is no longer relevant. I will urge Commonwealth nations to take a strong stance on the issue of human rights and genocide in Gaza,” he added.