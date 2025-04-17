KOTA KINABALU: The government is intensifying efforts to strengthen the digital and artificial intelligence (AI) education ecosystem through various initiatives in stages.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said these efforts focus on enhancing infrastructure and aligning them with national education policies.

“We will also strengthen the new educational implementation plan, which is closely tied to digital, technology and AI education, as part of our broader mission to reform the education system,” she told reporters after the MADANI Leadership Seminar: Prioritising Digital Education at Universiti Malaysia Sabah today.

Fadhlina further emphasised that advancing technology education is a shared investment in strengthening and nurturing the identity and character of the younger generation.

“Amid rapid technological advancements, fundamental values such as ethics and character must remain essential. That is why we are taking steps to strengthen character building in the new curriculum for 2027,” she said.

“Technology will never replace the role of teachers. Although it continues to evolve, it cannot substitute the vital human element that teachers provide. However, both teachers and students must strengthen their use of technology in line with current developments,” she added.

Commenting on recent claims that the organisers of the Semporna District Schools Sports Council cross-country meet had revoked the silver medal of a male athlete in the Under-15 category, Fadhlina said the ministry is aware of the issue.

“We will resolve the matter amicably. As with any issue raised, there is always room for discussion. If there are unfounded allegations, we are prepared to investigate,” she said, declining to comment further.

On the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia results, which are set to be announced next Thursday, Fadhlina wished all candidates the best and hoped that the results would inspire them to further their studies.