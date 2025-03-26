Govt launches biggest overhaul of dilapidated schools in years

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Education (KPM) is spearheading a massive transformation of Malaysia’s crumbling school infrastructure, rolling out an unprecedented redevelopment drive to ensure students learn in safe, modern environments.

The ministry said rebuilding projects for 1,175 schools had been greenlit, with a budget of more than RM12.47 billion.

The initiative, it said, signals the government’s determination to revolutionise the nation’s education landscape.

“As of March this year, 739 schools have already been rebuilt and completed—258 in Sarawak, 229 in Sabah, and 252 across Peninsular Malaysia.

“Another 203 projects are currently under construction, while 233 are in the pre-construction phase,“ it said in a statement today.

In a record-breaking move, the Madani government has approved 122 new school redevelopment projects for 2025 alone—the highest in five years.

This historic investment cements the government’s commitment to providing world-class education facilities for all.

KPM remains steadfast in its mission to deliver top-tier education access, paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future for Malaysia’s youth.