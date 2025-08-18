Heavy rains cripple daily life in Mumbai City

NEW DELHI: Torrential rains disrupted daily life in India’s financial hub Mumbai on Monday, forcing school closures and causing traffic snarls on waterlogged roads.

India’s weather department issued an alert for more heavy rains in the city and many coastal districts in the western state of Maharashtra.

Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the city and its suburban areas, with commuters facing disruption in train and bus services.

Airlines advised travellers to set out earlier than usual to ensure they catch their flights.

“The showers have not taken a break in Mumbai, and neither has the road congestion. Traffic towards the airport is currently slower in several areas. We recommend planning your commute in advance and checking your flight status before heading out,“ IndiGo airline said in a social media post.

Police advised Mumbai residents to stay at home due to waterlogging and reduced visibility.

“Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary,“ the Commissioner of Police for Greater Mumbai said in a post on X.

Schools and colleges were shut in the mega city.

Mumbai recorded 177 mm of rainfall within eight hours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media on Monday.

Several parts of Maharashtra have experienced heavy downpours over the past two days, with more intense rainfall forecast for the next three days.

“There is either an orange alert or red alert in half of Maharashtra’s districts,“ Fadnavis said.

He added that crops covering 400,000 hectares have been damaged.

Army personnel and disaster response teams rescued more than 200 people in Nanded district, about 600 kilometres from Mumbai, following a cloudburst in the area - BERNAMA