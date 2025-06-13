KUALA LUMPUR: The government is reviewing the best approach to assist Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) Berhad through the awarding of suitable projects, rather than the channelling of additional funds, to help increase returns for members, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the move would ensure that projects are implemented more quickly and efficiently, while benefiting nearly 100,000 members.

“When a project is approved and awarded by the government, the benefits reach 100,000 people. It makes more sense than providing a direct financial grant.

“... it’s better to channel support through projects — better execution, reasonable costs, faster completion and greater efficiency,” he said when opening the 90th Annual Delegates’ General Meeting of Koperasi PDRM Berhad here today.

At the same time, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, called on the cooperative’s management to submit a performance report to him and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to identify potential areas for collaboration.

“I will look into how we can cooperate with the Ministry of Finance, and I will instruct the Second Finance Minister and the Treasury secretary-general to explore other avenues we can pursue to ensure that the profits gained by Koperasi PDRM benefit its members,” he said.