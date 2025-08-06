Govt prioritises territorial equity in public service reform

PUTRAJAYA: The government will prioritise territorial equity in public sector reforms to ensure service improvements reach beyond urban centres.

Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said this involves empowering district and local-level service delivery.

“We aim to reduce regional disparities by strengthening public institutions nationwide,“ he stated during a lecture by economist Prof Mariana Mazzucato.

Shamsul Azri emphasised reforms enabling ‘directed growth’ for a proactive public sector.

“ARPA will institutionalise data-driven efficiency through performance dashboards and real-time tracking,“ he added.

The Public-Private Partnership Master Plan (Pikas) 2030 will also undergo adjustments for better coordination.

Mazzucato urged governments to actively shape markets for sustainable growth instead of just fixing failures.

She advocated mission-driven policies with cross-sector collaboration for equitable development.

The lecture was organised by INTAN and attended by senior officials. – Bernama