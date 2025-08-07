Malaysia condemns Israeli Zionist regime’s Gaza takeover plan

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned the Israeli Zionist regime’s decision to launch a full military takeover of Gaza.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry described the move as a calculated violation of international law.

The ministry stated that this action aims to permanently occupy Palestinian lands, disregarding human rights and justice.

“After 22 months of relentless bombings and siege, this move threatens the two-state solution,” the ministry said.

The statement warned that Israel’s actions could end the peace process and deny Palestinians their right to self-determination.

Malaysia urged all nations to reject Israel’s apartheid policies and recognise Palestine based on pre-1967 borders.

The country also called for East Jerusalem to be recognised as the capital of Palestine.

Immediate actions must ensure a permanent ceasefire and Israeli forces’ withdrawal from Gaza, the statement added.

Malaysia demanded an end to the blockade on humanitarian aid and full UN membership for Palestine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s firm stance on defending Palestinian rights.

He emphasised Malaysia’s commitment through international advocacy and collaboration with global leaders. - Bernama