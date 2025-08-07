Malaysia urged to boost creative economy policy for global growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to create a comprehensive policy for the creative economy to harness its potential for national income growth.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari highlighted the risk of losing local talents without a strong framework to support the sector.

He emphasised the need to position Malaysia’s creative economy as a global player, citing successes like Upin & Ipin and Ejen Ali.

South Korea’s investment in its creative ecosystem, leading to global phenomena like K-pop, was referenced as a model for Malaysia.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid noted the lack of social protections for creative practitioners, leaving them financially vulnerable.

She stressed the importance of funding the arts to preserve national identity and cultural heritage.

Comparisons were drawn with South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, which have successfully leveraged creative industries for economic growth.

Suhaizan Kaiat separately proposed revoking sugar subsidies and banning vape sales to address public health concerns.

He cited excessive sugar consumption and rising vaping among teenagers as urgent issues requiring policy intervention. - Bernama