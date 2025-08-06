Road complaints made easier with enhanced MyJalan app

PETALING JAYA: The MyJalan mobile application, developed by the Works Ministry, has recorded a total of 39,371 road-related complaints from Aug 2023 until June 30 this year.

During the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said of the total complaints, 11,959 cases (30.4%) involved federal roads under the ministry, while the remaining 27,412 reports (69.6%) were related to roads under other authorities.

They include municipal roads overseen by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, village roads under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, agricultural routes under the Irrigation and Drainage Department and state roads managed by respective state governments.

“For the federal roads, users can monitor the status of complaint resolutions via the MyJalan app under the status section. For complaints under the responsibility of other parties that do not use the Public Complaint Management System, the respective agencies will directly inform the complainant of the resolution,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS–Batang Lupar).

Ahmad Maslan said the ministry has enhanced the MyJalan app based on user feedback and emerging technological needs, with one key improvement – the ability for users to lodge complaints even if they are not physically present at the site of damage.

He explained users must identify the damaged location using the in-app Google Maps search, drop a location pin on the map and complete the complaint form before submission.

“To date, around 53,000 users have downloaded the app via the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery, proving that claims of it being difficult to use are not true.”

Ahmad Maslan also identified several causes of road damage, including weather changes (such as alternating rain and heat or flooding), overloaded heavy vehicles – which are being addressed in coordination with the Road Transport Department – ageing road surfaces, substandard pavement quality and utility works where road surfaces are not properly restored after excavation.

He said the ministry will also conduct a swell investigation (soil testing) to assess soil and structural stability for elevated roads. This involves studying how soil or materials expand when exposed to changes like moisture or temperature.

“In flood-prone areas, roads will be raised to ensure they remain accessible during the monsoon season.”

On pothole complaints, Nga said they must be addressed within 24 hours of being reported, while other types of road damage must be resolved within 15 working days.