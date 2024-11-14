Govt provides development allocations amounting to RM942.85 million in Kedah, Perlis

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has provided development allocations amounting to RM942.85 million in Kedah and Perlis to create new industrial areas under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), according to the Economy Ministry.

The ministry said that among the new industrial areas that were created included an infrastructure facility project in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area at a cost of RM723.7 million, the basic infrastructure development of the Phase 5 industrial zone at Kulim Hi-Tech Park at a cost of RM132 million.

“Also established is the National Centre for Education Research (NCER) Agribio Economic Zone (NAEZ) development project in Chuping at a cost of RM80 million and a proposed project to provide infrastructure facilities at Nakawan Border Industrial Park, Padang Besar, Perlis at a cost of RM7.15 million,“ the ministry said in a written reply on parliament’s website yesterday.

According to the ministry, with the existence of new industrial areas in the states, job opportunities can be created through the influx of investments which can indirectly reduce the migration of skilled workers to other states.