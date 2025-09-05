KUALA LUMPUR: The government has increased the purchase limit of subsidised local white rice (BPT) from two bags to five bags per transaction to encourage consumers to buy local rice and avoid dumping of stock in the market.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said as of May 5, more than four million subsidised BPT bags had been distributed nationwide but the response from consumers is still not satisfactory.

“This is the challenge we face today when something good is offered, it is not necessarily accepted. The reality is, Malaysian consumers still tend to choose rice based on the brand,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

To change the pattern of rice selection among consumers, Mohamad announced the launch of a national campaign themed “ Saya Pilih Beras Tempatan” (I Choose Local Rice) which is scheduled to begin next month.

He said the campaign is not just a communication initiative, but rather a movement to raise consumer awareness that local rice is not only comparable in terms of quality and taste, but also provided great economic and strategic value.

“Local rice can help rice farmers increase domestic production and more importantly, reduce the country’s dependence on imports,“ he said.

Therefore, he called on all parties including rice farmers, consumers, distributors, agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to jointly support the campaign.

Mohamad said the MADANI Government is committed to strengthening the country’s padi and rice industry through various comprehensive approaches, including targeted subsidies, support for rice farmers, investments in infrastructure and consumer awareness programmes.

“This effort is not only aimed at ensuring sufficient food supply, but also at strengthening the country’s food sovereignty and making the rice industry more sustainable and competitive.

“If we want the country to continue to develop and be independent, we must dare to make the right choices, and choosing local rice is one of them,“ he said.