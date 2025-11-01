KUALA LUMPUR: The government is reviewing proposals to amend digital-related laws to regulate social media in addressing online scams and fraud.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposed amendments include, among others, making telecommunications companies one of the entities responsible for combating such crimes, with coordination by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“BNM is coordinating this effort. Telcos have been informed about the proposal to amend digital laws to regulate social media because social media platforms are a major avenue for financial scams and other related issues.

“So this is being carefully monitored. However, our concern is the reaction that the proposed amendments might appear too stringent. But we need to evaluate this,” he said.

Anwar said this at the Ilmuwan Malaysia MADANI KPT Forum Series 4: Leveraging Technology in Financial Services to Drive Prosperity and Inclusivity here yesterday.

Earlier, Maybank Group CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, who was among the panellists at the forum, urged that telcos be made accountable for online scam crimes, rather than placing the burden solely on banks.

“When you look at online scams, as far as the value chain is concerned, it’s not just the bank. Before they (customers) even want to get to the bank, they buy a phone and a phone line. All these transactions go through telephone lines, (so) we need telcos to also take responsibility.

“In Singapore, for example, they regulate (this) and even the authorities have included the telcos to be a party to be responsible because if you look at the phones, we already know who is the registered owner. If there are any doubts, we can obtain the information directly from telcos to identify the owner,“ he said.

He was responding to a participant’s question about the rising prevalence of online scams in Malaysia, which predominantly affect ordinary citizens and have resulted in losses exceeding RM1 billion.