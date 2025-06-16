Govt’s funding a step towards future-ready mainstream media

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM30 million announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for media organisations in the country to implement digital transformation and adopt new technology received kudos from journalists, as it will go a long way to attract the younger generation to mainstream content.

This initiative is also seen as significant to ensure that the mainstream media remains relevant in the fast-paced digital era, by positioning it as a platform capable of content creation to deliver information in a more creative, engaging, accurate and high-impact manner.

National Press Club (NPC) vice-president Farrah Naz Abd Karim described the allocation as a catalyst for media organisations to use creative approaches in delivering important issues to make them more digestible for young readers.

“This also proves that the MADANI government is paying attention to this industry by working together to think about ways to improve the quality of output from players in the journalism industry,” she said, thanking the government for the allocation.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian Group Editor-in-Chief Zamri Rambli, when contacted, said the funding was an important step in strengthening the country’s media industry.

According to him, digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity in ensuring journalism remains relevant and sustainable.

“Government support for media organisations will help us adapt to the challenges of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and shifts in reader habits.

“We hope that this fund can be effectively utilised, not only to enhance digital infrastructure but also to empower journalists to deliver news faster, more accurately and with integrity,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the HAWANA 2025 summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here last Saturday, announced an allocation of RM30 million for media organisations in the country to implement digital transformation and adopt new technologies.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration, organised by the Communications Ministry with Bernama as the implementing agency, aims to recognise the role and contribution of media practitioners in national development.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contribution of industry players as a medium in shaping the minds of an informed society.