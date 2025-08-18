Govt shifts focus from mega projects to people-centric spending

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will avoid mega projects with limited public impact due to global economic uncertainties, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He emphasised prioritising spending on programmes directly benefiting communities, such as school and rural clinic repairs.

“The government’s approach is to channel spending into programmes that truly benefit the lives of the people, such as repairing schools and rural clinics, which also generate economic spillover and create business opportunities for micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” he said in Parliament.

The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will see RM611 billion allocated for public investments, including RM430 billion for development expenditure.

Domestic direct investment by government-linked firms and public-private partnerships will contribute RM120 billion and RM61 billion respectively.

Amir Hamzah noted the MADANI government’s prudent fiscal management despite inherited constraints.

“Governance improvement measures have been introduced to ensure every cent collected is spent prudently to attract more investment to Malaysia and improve the standard of living and livelihoods of the people,” he added.

The strategy aims to enhance public welfare while fostering MSME growth amid global economic challenges. - Bernama