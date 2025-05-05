Govt to set up 300 progressive RT this year

SANDAKAN: The National Unity Ministry plans to establish 300 new Progressive Rukun Tetangga (RT) units this year to boost grassroots economic activity and strengthen community ties.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the initiative, backed by a RM20 million government allocation, builds on the 169 Progressive RTs already operating out of 8,500 Kawasan Rukun Tetangga (KRT) nationwide.

“We hope this funding will empower more KRTs to become active, particularly in improving the economic well-being of their communities,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Arkib@Sekolah archival programme at St. Mary Secondary School today, which was also attended by National Archives director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

Launched last year, the Progressive RT programme focuses on eight areas, including sustainable livelihoods, community resilience, leadership, well-being, lifelong learning, environmental care, cultural heritage and innovation.

Aaron said the move aims to prevent KRTs, or neighbourhood watch areas, from becoming inactive.

“We don’t want dormant KRTs. Through more programmes, we hope to foster unity, mutual respect and greater acceptance of diversity,” he added.