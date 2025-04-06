Govt to set up task force to address serious financial irregularities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be setting up a special task force to address serious financial irregularities to strengthen the credibility of the country’s fiscal management, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his social media account, he said the decision was made during the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN) meeting he chaired earlier today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that the committee had taken a serious view of the audit findings on financial irregularities as they could potentially affect the credibility of the country’s fiscal management.

“In line with efforts to strengthen the role of the National Audit Department through amendments to the Audit Act 1957, the JKKTN agreed to establish a special task force to address serious financial irregularities,” he said, adding that this is to ensure more holistic, targeted, and effective response measures in accordance with the principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity.