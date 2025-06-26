Govt urged to ban vapes amid youth abuse and drug risks in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A Form Two student collapsing after inhaling a drug-laced vape has intensified demands for the government to impose a total ban on electronic cigarettes. The Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) warns that rising youth exploitation and links to organised crime require urgent action.

MCTC secretary-general Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah said while an immediate ban may face logistical hurdles, strict advertising restrictions must be enforced under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

He noted that continued vape promotions mislead the public into thinking the products are harmless.

“In physical stores, we understand there may be delays in removing vape displays due to cost and logistical issues. But for electronic boards, shopfronts or highway billboards, all it takes is a directive to take them down and yet, they continue to run,” he said during a press conference at the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM) headquarters.

The event, titled ‘Drugs in Vape’, coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025 and World No Tobacco Day. Also present was Hashim Anang, PEMADAM Media and Promotion Bureau chairman.

Muhammad Sha’ani highlighted cases of students smuggling vapes into schools, including a Perlis teen who reportedly became intoxicated after using a “mushroom vape”. Police findings also revealed some seized vape liquids contained illicit drugs alongside nicotine.

He stressed that allowing industry players to influence regulations prioritises corporate interests over public health. Malaysia’s commitment to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) 2003, targeting a tobacco-free nation by 2040, should extend to vaping, he added.