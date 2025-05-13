KUALA LUMPUR: The government will take into account the current economic situation when deciding on the implementation of the RON95 targeted subsidy, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

The deputy minister said the subsidy’s implementation requires an in-depth evaluation at the Cabinet level, including feedback from the relevant ministries.

“We need to look at the economic conditions, and any proposals will first be presented to the Cabinet,” she told reporters after the WE2025: Future in Motion pre-launch event, here today.

The government is expected to implement targeted RON95 petrol subsidies by the middle of this year, and it is currently in the final phase of designing a fair and effective targeting system to ensure the implementation meets the objectives.

According to Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, the mechanism for implementing the targeted RON95 subsidy is being fine-tuned.

He said this will involve a two-tier pricing system, possibly using the MyKad system.

Amir Hamzah added that the government does not want to make any pre-announcements regarding the targeted RON95 subsidy implementation and expects to make announcements after the first half of the year.