KUALA LUMPUR: The road crash that killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) officers in Teluk Intan today has drawn sombre comparisons to a similar tragedy more than three decades ago, when 11 members of the same police unit were killed in a multi-vehicle collision.

According to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) website, the incident involving 12 vehicles occurred on Feb 28, 1990 at KM31 of the Kuala Lumpur–Karak Highway in Pahang.

The FRU officers, from Troop 4B, were en route from the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) in Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Terengganu for an operational readiness drill.

Investigators later found that an express bus descending a hill had lost control after its brakes failed. It struck two cars before colliding head-on with the FRU truck, which was leading a convoy of five vehicles.

“The force of the impact drove the FRU truck beneath the bus, which was then hit by a fuel tanker attempting to avoid the crash,” the police report said.

Five officers died at the scene, while six others succumbed to their injuries at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The victims were identified as Corporals Mohd Hilmi Ismail and Saaid Hassan, Lance Corporals Shahimi Lazim and Mohd Som Puteh, and Constables Mohd Lazim Admin, Abd Razak Sharif, Wan Mazland Bidin, Mohd Razali Bidin, Mohd Samsudin Hamad, Sazali Hussin and Kok Kiong. Four civilians also lost their lives.

On Tuesday morning, nine FRU personnel were killed and two others injured when their truck collided with a lorry transporting gravel stones on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan.

Eight officers died at the scene, while a ninth died later at Teluk Intan Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.