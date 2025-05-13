KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, have conveyed their condolences to the families of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were killed in a road crash in Teluk Intan, earlier today.

Their Majesties expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and prayed that those who lost loved ones would be granted strength, resilience, and ease in navigating this difficult time.

“May their souls be blessed and granted mercy,” said Their Majesties in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

In the 8.50 am incident, nine FRU members lost their lives, while two others were seriously injured, when the FRU lorry they were travelling in collided with another lorry, carrying gravel stones, along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan.