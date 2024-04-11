Govt will prioritise projects for people who need it most in Kelantan - Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government will evaluate and prioritise every project for the people who need it most in Kelantan, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

As for infrastructure planning which is a priority in Kelantan, he said the federal government prioritises projects that are people-centric and have a direct impact on the people.

“In planning the development and selection of projects that are a priority for the federal government, the main criteria for project selection are those that involve projects that can improve the sustainable economy and those focusing on the needs and wellbeing of the people.

“Project selection will also focus on strengthening transport infrastructure connectivity and the provision of infrastructure projects that have a high impact on social and economic growth,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today in response to a question by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN - Kuala Krai).