GEORGE TOWN: The Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS) has proposed a National Student Emergency Fund for Higher Education Institutions (IPTs) students to provide immediate aid to families affected by tragedies.

GPMS vice-president Muhammad Danial Alimin said the fund would support post-trauma needs, including psychological treatment and counselling, and ensure insurance coverage for students during official activities.

He urged IPTs to strictly assess travel risks and not leave decisions to organisers or students, emphasising that students and the public must prioritise safety during off-campus activities.

“The tragedy which killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in a bus accident near Tasik Banding, Gerik, is a reminder to prioritise student safety in all plans,” he said in a statement today.

The accident occurred on the East-West Highway, involving a bus carrying UPSI students and a multi-purpose vehicle early this morning.

GPMS expressed deep sorrow over the incident, which shook the higher education sector and which it said underscored the need to prioritise student safety as future leaders.

The federation extended condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment.

“This tragedy must be taken as a turning point in the government’s approach to developing standard operating procedures for student transportation safety,” the statement read.

GPMS also called for the screening of bus companies and for an audit of drivers’ health, licences and records to prevent future incidents.

It also vowed to advocate for students, pressing stakeholders to address systemic safety failures to avoid recurring tragedies.