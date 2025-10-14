Green diesel innovation converts plastic waste into Euro 5 grade fuel

BACHOK: A green diesel innovation can convert plastic waste into Euro 5 grade diesel fuel.

The plastic-to-fuel product is low in sulphur and has a high cetane value, offering better engine performance and lower carbon emissions than conventional diesel.

Mensilin Green Energy Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohamad Adan said the development followed a 14-year study into the country’s rising plastic waste pollution.

“So far, we have managed to produce 300 litres of EN590 diesel per day and we will increase this production to 10,000 litres per day after obtaining cooperation from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation,“ he told reporters.

He explained that through fractional de-polymerization, the technology can produce up to 80% fuel oil from every tonne of processed plastic waste.

The innovation was showcased at the sixth series of MOSTI Tech Talks 2025 programme at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Bachok Campus.

The event attracted over 300 participants including university students, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to expanding science, technology and innovation knowledge.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang said his ministry is committed to strengthening the country’s startup ecosystem through the Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap and KL20 Action Plan.

“This effort will not only produce more local technology entrepreneurs but also open up space for global investment and deep-tech development that can generate highly skilled jobs and strengthen Malaysia’s competitiveness at the ASEAN and international levels,“ he said. – Bernama