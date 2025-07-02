Green electricity tariff programme continues with new pricing structure

PUTRAJAYA: The Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme will continue this year with a revised pricing structure following the implementation of the new electricity tariff schedule effective July 1.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) announced the changes, including a simplified single-tier premium rate with reductions of up to 80 per cent.

Under the new structure, domestic and non-domestic users will pay a premium rate of five sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for one year, four sen per kWh for two years, and three sen per kWh for three years.

PETRA stated that GET subscribers previously exempt from the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) will remain unaffected by the new Automatic Fuel Adjustment (AFA) mechanism.

To accommodate existing customers, PETRA allows GET users to terminate their subscriptions without penalty until Aug 31.

The ministry also introduced the Greenpath Programme, designed for data centres, industrial, and commercial users seeking recognition for green energy consumption via Renewable Energy Certificates (REC).

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will manage the Greenpath Programme, with subscriptions opening on Aug 1.

Criteria include registering tenant accounts for REC allocation, matching RECs to billed green electricity, and a 0.2 sen per kWh administrative fee.

PETRA encourages users to renew or subscribe to GET via TNB’s website or Kedai Tenaga outlets.

“The improvements to the GET programme aim to provide certainty for corporate and industrial users while enhancing its credibility,“ PETRA said.

Launched in 2021, the GET programme has supplied 10,500 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of green electricity to over 3,551 users, supporting Malaysia’s renewable energy transition.