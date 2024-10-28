Green energy sector can attract foreign direct investment to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The green energy sector has major potential to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Malaysia as the world moves toward sustainable energy sources.

Member of Parliament Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) said the government should realise that world demand is now moving towards greener and more environmentally friendly solutions.

He cited that programmes like RE100, where international companies pledge to use 100 per cent renewable energy, can be a major driver for countries that can provide clean energy sources.

“This gives Malaysia the opportunity to become a leader in the green sector in the ASEAN region.

“Through an investment strategy that is aligned with environmental and social needs, the government can ensure fair economic growth and benefit future generations,“ he said at the debate session on the Supply Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.