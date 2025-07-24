GRIP programme fosters unity and responsibility in Malaysian society

KUANTAN: The Gerak Integrasi Perpaduan (GRIP) programme is a long-term investment in fostering a united, inclusive, and responsible Malaysian society, according to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He emphasised that the programme utilises an intercultural module focused on experiential and interactive learning, reinforcing national values, cultural traditions, heritage, and civic morals. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of National Unity and Integration and the Ministry of Education, engaging secondary school students nationwide.

“Schools are the foundation for instilling values in every citizen. They are not merely places of learning, but spaces where unity is nurtured and brought to life through genuine, everyday interactions,” he said.

Aaron highlighted that schools play a crucial role in translating the Rukun Negara ideology into practice, promoting mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding among students from diverse backgrounds.

The minister’s speech was delivered by National Unity Ministry deputy secretary-general Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud at the closing ceremony of the 2025 National-Level Rukun Negara Club GRIP Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Afzan.

Aaron explained that GRIP is structured around three key clusters: nationhood, culture and traditions, and core moral values. “GRIP serves as a practical platform to train the younger generation to embrace inclusivity and appreciate diversity firsthand,” he added.

The four-day event involved 200 students from across the country, reinforcing the programme’s role in shaping a harmonious society. - Bernama