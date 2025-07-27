GRS and PH form alliance for Sabah polls, says Hajiji

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have agreed to form an alliance for the upcoming Sabah state election, according to GRS chairman Hajiji Noor (pic).

The Sabah chief minister confirmed the electoral pact, as reported by Bernama.

PH had earlier reached a similar agreement with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the state polls.

However, Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin stated that the coalition would not collaborate with GRS during the election, only considering cooperation post-results.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that all three coalitions—GRS, PH, and BN—could work together for the election.

Meanwhile, Hajiji accused the opposition of undermining the state government’s achievements through political vendettas and misinformation.

Speaking at the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah general assembly in Kota Kinabalu, Hajiji urged party members to remain vigilant against attempts to destabilise the state administration. “They will never appreciate our achievements. All of our efforts will be looked down on, and even undermined and mocked,“ he said, as quoted by news portal Sayang Sabah.