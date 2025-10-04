GRS open to component parties contesting independently in Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has adopted an open stance towards any of its component parties that choose to contest independently in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said GRS would not pressure its component parties to leave the coalition, leaving the decision entirely to the respective parties.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, expressed confidence in the coalition’s strength, citing the close cooperation among its component parties and the strong support of the people of Sabah.

He stated his belief that GRS would win in the coming election with divine blessing.

Hajiji emphasised that together with component partners, especially Parti Bersatu Sabah, GRS remains strong and will continue as a solid and stable coalition in Sabah.

He affirmed their commitment to continue their struggle because they are only halfway through their journey.

Hajiji made these remarks after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority Housing and Shop Project in Kampung Taka.

In another development, Hajiji said the implementation of the development agenda under the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap over the past five years is clear proof of the state government’s ability to revitalise the economy and strengthen the people’s well-being.

He said the mandate given by the people of Sabah since September 2020 had not been wasted, but rather translated through the implementation of SMJ.

Hajiji stated that despite facing various challenges and criticism, the government’s leadership has remained steadfast in fulfilling the people’s trust.

He emphasised that SMJ is not merely a slogan but an action plan that has produced tangible results. – Bernama